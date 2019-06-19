News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Donohoe standing by promises for major tax cuts

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 11:45 AM

The Finance Minister has stood by promises of major tax cuts in the coming budget.

Fine Gael has committed to raising the point at which people pay the higher rate of tax to €50,000.

The measure would cost billions over the next five years.

Despite warnings from spending watchdogs to be prudent with the public purse, Minister Paschal Donohoe is sticking by the tax cut pledge.

He said: "It is the Governments position however that workers pay too high a rate of income tax at too low an income level.

"We cannot hope to remain competitive if someone on a relatively low income and who decides to work a few hours overtime, has nearly half that extra money taken in tax."

READ MORE

Irish trust in vaccines below global average, report finds

More on this topic

Financial advisors baffled by Irish discriminatory savings tax rates

Carbon and company tax proposed for ‘socially fair budget’

Tax reliefs mean the poor subsidise the savings of the rich

Ifac: Budget to allow for paltry income tax cuts

TOPIC: Taxation

More in this Section

Donohoe will have to 'form a judgement' on Brexit when presenting budget

People found guilty of perjury could face €100,000 fine under proposed laws

Taoiseach condemns treatment of ex-garda Majella Moynihan

Revenue warns of email and text scam


Lifestyle

Bake: Michelle Darmody's recipes for the perfect summer picnic

Why Doug and Monique Howlett are moving back home to New Zealand

Learner Dad: 'It’s not unusual for someone to go home in a different pants to the one they arrived in'

What’s the Occasion? What to wear on your next big day out

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »