Donohoe insists FG change can happen under Varadkar's leadership

Fine Gael are taking stock and looking toward the future following one of the worst election results in the party's history.

Leo Varadkar's party won 35 seats having entered the campaign as the largest party on 47.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney says that lessons will be learned following the poor performance.

Mr Coveney said he thought it was important to talk about Brexit and the economy during the campaign, despite voter apathy to those issues.

"I felt I had an obligation to introduce that into the discussion, the truth is I think the electorate decided not to focus on that.

"They were focused on their own stresses and strains particularly around healthcare and housing and wanting better services."

While some have suggested that the Taoiseach should step down as party leader following the election, a number of Fine Gael TDs have come out in support of him.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has insisted the party can change under the leadership of Leo Varadkar.

"For some, we have become associated with the status quo, we will change that and we will change that under the leadership of Leo Varadkar.

"We are ambitious to play a role in continuing to bring about change in Ireland.

"That is best served by being in government but as we have made clear during the general election we will not enter government with Sinn Féin."