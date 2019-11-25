News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Donohoe hits out at Grealish for Nigeria remarks

Donohoe hits out at Grealish for Nigeria remarks
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Monday, November 25, 2019 - 01:43 PM

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has written to Noel Grealish denouncing Dáil comments in which he singled out money being sent home by Nigerians living.

The Independent TD was accused of "disgraceful racism" after he suggested in the Dáil that money being sent home by migrants could be the proceeds of crime or fraud.

Writing to Mr Grealish about his Dáil remarks, Mr Donohoe said it was wrong to single out one country without providing any evidence of wrong-doing.

"I am disappointed with the apparent ethnic basis of your statements and would welcome any steps that you would be willing to take to clarify on this aspect.

"It is inappropriate to single out one country in the absence of evidence of wrong-doing."

Raising the topic of remittances, Mr Grealish used World Bank Figures which estimate that €10bn has left the country by way of personal transfers to various countries in the past eight years alone, €3.4bn of which Mr Grealish said was sent to Nigeria.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar dismissed these figures in the Dáil as inaccurate and said the CSO puts the amount being sent to Nigeria at just €17m annually.

Mr Donohoe wrote: "At the outset I note that you appear to cite data from the World Bank which are estimates and may overstate the cash-flow from Ireland to Nigeria."

The Mininster referenced CSO figures provided to the Galway TD by the Taoiseach in October, which Mr Grealish did not refer to in the Dáil, and said "there are procedures in place to allow you to challenge these figures if you consider that they were misleading".

Mr Donohoe also told the deputy in his letter that he is "satisfied" that the appropriate framework is in place to ensure money leaving the country comes from legitimate sources and the correct level of tax is paid on it.

READ MORE

Varadkar backs Verona Murphy as he plans to canvass in Wexford

More on this topic

Minister pushes for bank reformMinister pushes for bank reform

Clampdown on hire purchase loans ordered by Paschal DonohoeClampdown on hire purchase loans ordered by Paschal Donohoe

Will Paschal Donohoe’s voice of clarity now fall silent?Will Paschal Donohoe’s voice of clarity now fall silent?

Tax revenues to rise even as economy coolsTax revenues to rise even as economy cools


TOPIC: Paschal Donohoe

More in this Section

EPA calling for a country-wide ban on smoky coal despite the threat of legal actionEPA calling for a country-wide ban on smoky coal despite the threat of legal action

Sexual harassment under-reported in the workplace, survey findsSexual harassment under-reported in the workplace, survey finds

€30m investment in 405 schools announced€30m investment in 405 schools announced

ESB begins decarbonising yellow van fleet with 70 full electric vehiclesESB begins decarbonising yellow van fleet with 70 full electric vehicles


Lifestyle

'I don’t regret anything. Everything, even the bad things, help us learn.'This Much I Know: Roz Purcell

From the runway to the red carpet, small bags have become big news, says Katie Wright.As Lizzo rocks the ultimate micro bag at the AMAs, here’s how the tiny trend got so huge

Whether real or faux, these trousers are a winter wardrobe winner says Katie Wright.How to wear leather trousers from day to night, inspired by Kim Kardashian

Virginia Fortune is the general manager of both the 1878 and The Premium Club — Private Members’ Clubs at 3Arena.You've Been Served - Virginia Fortune

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »