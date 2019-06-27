News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Donohoe denies being a 'playboy' with public finances

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 07:27 AM

The Finance Minister has denied he is a playboy with the public finances.

Paschal Donohoe launched the Summer Economic Statement this week which said there is €700m to be spent if Brexit goes well.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has been critical of the Government's spending plans.

But Paschal Donohoe said he is being prudent with the public purse.

He said: "I have been called Prudent Paschal as much as I've been called Playboy Paschal, and if I look at any of the charges that have been levied at me, I can't think of a more unlikely one than that of being a playboy.

"What I'm trying to do is look after our affairs well, I face the constant challenge each day of the demands of today and reconciling that with the needs of tomorrow."

