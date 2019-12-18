News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Donohoe cannot guarantee that crèches struggling to get insurance will reopen in New Year

By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 01:35 PM

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe cannot guarantee that crèches now struggling to get insurance will reopen in the New Year.

Mr Donohoe has also ruled out an emergency fund to support childcare providers which had been suggested by Children's Minister Katherine Zappone earlier this week.

Hundreds of crèches have been left without cover while many others have been received quotes which are 300% more than they are currently paying after one of only two insurers pulled out of the market.

Asked if he could reassure parents that all childcare facilities will reopen after Christmas, Mr Donohoe said:

"I can never offer guarantee to any part of our economy in whether they're going to be open or closed in the future.

But I can assure you that I am aware of the pressures that crèche owners are facing now due to a change in insurance coverage and I will see what can be done with Minister Zappone to provide stability on this issue for next year.

Mr Donohoe said he is aware of the anxiety now being felt by families and will be working closely with Ms Zappone on the matter.

However, he appeared to rule out any emergency State funding to prevent the country's 4,400 crèche and childcare providers closing their doors stating:

"The budget figures for 2020 are all set."

Paschal DonohoeCrecheChildcareTOPIC: Childcare

