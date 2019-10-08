Donohoe: Budget on basis of no-deal Brexit 'safest thing to do'

Following Paschal Donohoe's Budget announcement, he spoke to Political Editor Daniel McConnell.

Some of the main points from Budget 2020 include a €1.2bn package to cope with a no-deal Brexit and a carbon tax to rise by €6, from €20 per tonne to €26, meaning petrol and diesel will increase from midnight tonight.

The threshold for medical card income for people over the age of 70 will also increase by €50 for one person or €150 for a couple.

Mr Donohoe said that putting together the budget on the basis of a no-deal Brexit is the safest thing to do.