Donohoe attacks Fianna Fáil saying Fine Gael's 'fairest' tax plan will benefit workers

Fine Gael have pledged that their tax plans are the "fairest" of all parties and will benefit a million workers, unlike Fianna Fáil, whose failure to lower rates would cost workers €777.

Parties have sharpened their attacks as the election campaign moves towards a final full week before polling day, with the economy, taxes and Brexit moving centre stage in debates.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe warned today that a failure to lower rates, would in fact see families paying more tax with an estimated 20% increase in wages expected over the next five years.

Fine Gael has promised, if returned to power, that it will increase the level at which workers pay the higher income rate of 40% to €50,000. This would give back almost €3,000 to workers on the average wage, said Mr Donohoe.

In contrast, he highlighted how Fianna Fáil's election promises only propose to increase the higher rate of tax threshold to €38,300.

Mr Donohoe said:

"Fianna Fáil's failure to take into account the projected wage increases over the lifetime of the next government will result in an effective tax increase on ordinary workers.”

“Under Fianna Fáil, an average earner will be facing a real increase in their tax bill of €777 a year.”

Fine Gael are also promising that anyone earning less than €20,000 a year will not be hit with universal social charges.

Mr Donohoe also attacked Sinn Féin's plans to restore the pension age to 65 and to target wealthier parts of society. He claimed their election manifesto was a “con job” and "built on sand" and would result in job losses, damage to the economy and also impact on young people's pension arrangements.

Sinn Féin have strongly rejected criticism of their tax plans and claim they have been costed by the Department of Finance.