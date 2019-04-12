Donegal shop owner says Brextension has 'wrecked our plans' for stockpiled custard creams

A Donegal shop owner who has been stockpiling custard creams and Heinz beans says the Brexit extension has put a spanner in the works.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, Edward Coyle who runs the Centra in Raphoe said the UK-made goods will now go out of date unless he sells them.

Mr Coyle, whose shop is just six miles from the border, said he was taking steps to avoid empty shelves after a hard Brexit.

He said: "I stockpiled UK products because I had to ensure my customers would have products. With the no-deal Brexit, there was a good chance that products wouldn't get across the border or would be delayed at ports.

"I can't have that, my job is to sell and I have to have products to sell."

However, now that a deal has been agreed to delay Brexit again, potentially until October 31, his goods will go out of date unless he sells them.

Mr Coyle said: "We were ready for March 29 and we were ready on April 12. Now this delay has wrecked our plans.

READ MORE Ministers to hold more talks with Labour to end Brexit impasse

“We have to sell off all the stuff that we had stockpiled and we have to stockpile again for October, but my worry is that Brexit can happen at any time.

“It can happen in June when they review it, so how do I prepare? How do I manage that?"

He said many shoppers do not realise how many products with familiar brand names, are made in the UK.

Mr Coyle said: "Custard creams, Coca-Cola and garlic bread is made in Newry. These are things that aren't made in the 26 counties that we have to bring in.

"I suppose now since the advent of the global market people don't realise that the Irish products, the Irish brand names that they have all been buying are now no longer made in Ireland. they are made in the UK, so that is why I was forced to do this."