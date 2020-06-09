News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Donegal player scoops €500,000 Lotto prize

By Steve Neville
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 12:38 PM

Someone in Donegal is half a million euro richer today after winning last night’s Daily Million Plus Lotto prize.

The prize was won in the 9pm Daily Million Plus draw.

Lotto chiefs are appealing to players to check their tickets.

The winning numbers drawn were 5, 6, 18, 23, 27, 28 and the bonus number was 3.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Applegreen Letterkenny Service Station on the Derry Road.

“There is a good vibe in the store this morning and we’re all buzzing with the good news,” said Michaela Allen, the store’s manager.

“We’ve been spreading the word to our customers who’ve been in this morning.

“I’ve been a here in Applegreen for nearly seven years and it’s the biggest prize we’ve sold so I’m absolutely delighted.

“We get a lot of regular local customers who buy their Lottery tickets with us so I really hope it is one of them who has the winning ticket.

“The staff and I wish the winner a massive congratulations and they enjoy their celebrations.”

A National Lottery spokesperson added: "There were certainly no Monday blues for a lucky ticketholder in Co Donegal as we had our third Daily Million Plus top prize winner of €500,000 so far this year.

“This morning we’re asking our players to check their tickets very carefully and if you do happen to be this lucky winner, be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements to get your prize.”

Lotto bosses have also reminded players that it has extended the period of time that lucky winners can collect prizes due to Covid-19 health restrictions.

This means that any lucky winners of Lotto, EuroMillions, Telly Bingo and Daily Million draws from 9 January 2020 until draws in the week 5 July 2020 will have an extra three months in which they can claim their prize. 

