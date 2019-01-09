NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Donegal men charged with murder in Australia remanded in custody

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 - 06:56 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Two Irish men have been remanded in custody after appearing in a Sydney court charged with murder.

Twenty-four-year-old Christopher McLaughlin and 21-year-old Nathan Kelly appeared via video-link in relation to the death of a 66-year-old man in Australia.

The pair, who are both from Co Donegal, had previously been charged with grievous bodily harm following an incident in the Summer Hill area of the city on December 29.

Police upgraded the charge to murder after the man died in hospital on Monday.

Murder accused Christopher McLaughlin and Nathan Kelly


