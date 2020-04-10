Donegal man charged after allegedly spitting at hospital worker and paramedic

A Co Donegal man has been charged with assault following an incident in which he allegedly spat at a paramedic and a hospital worker.

The man, 45, appeared at a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court earlier today.

The man was arrested in Letterkenny under the Public Order Act following an alleged incident there.

He was then taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Gardaí said that while in the hospital he allegedly spat at a paramedic and also at another member of staff.

A Garda spokesman confirmed a man was arrested and was remanded in custody.

The spokesperson said: "A 45-year-old male appeared at a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court today, April 10th following an allegation of a spitting incident involving an ambulance paramedic and an employee of Letterkenny University Hospital earlier this morning.

"The male in question was charged with two counts of assault and was remanded in custody to appear again in court on a later date."

Judge Paul Kelly adjourned the case until April 15 and remanded the accused in custody.