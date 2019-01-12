NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Donegal man, 53, charged with violent disorder following Strokestown incident

Saturday, January 12, 2019 - 06:58 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A 53-year-old Donegal man has appeared at a special sitting of Roscommon District Court in relation to the attack at a repossessed farmhouse at Falsk, Strokestown, in mid-December.

PJ Sweeney, with an address of High Cairn, Ramelton, Co Donegal, was charged with violent disorder.

Some of the burnt out vehicles at a house in Falsk near Strokestown Co Roscommon. Photo Andy Newman

Evidence was given in court of arrest, charge and caution, to which the accused made no response.

Judge Deirdre Geraghty refused bail and remanded Mr Sweeney in custody, to appear at Harristown District Court, Castlerea, on Friday, but she granted him legal aid.

Earlier: Man due in Roscommon District Court in connection with Strokestown incident

A man in his 50s is due in court this evening, charged in connection with an investigation in Strokestown.

It is after a search was carried out in Co Donegal yesterday.

It follows the eviction of a family in Strokestown before Christmas.

The man was being held at Castlerea Garda Station.

He is to appear before a special sitting of Roscommon District Court.


