NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Donegal gardaí pay tribute to colleague Robbie McCallion on 10th anniversary

Picture of Robert McCallion via Garda Síochána Donegal Facebook page.
By Stephen Maguire
Sunday, April 07, 2019 - 02:25 PM

Donegal gardaí have paid a touching tribute to their tragic colleague Robbie McCallion on the 10th anniversary of his death.

The Mayo-Garda, who was based in Letterkenny, was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while investigating an attempted robbery of another car at Tara Court in 2009.

Garda McCallion, who was from Swinford, battled for almost two weeks to survive before bravely passing away.

Today members of An Garda Síochána in Donegal posted a touching tribute to Robbie.

A plaque in his honour also rests on the wall of Letterkenny Garda station in his memory.

In a Facebook post from Gardaí in Donegal colleagues wrote:


"On the 26/03/09 in the early hours of the morning, our friend and colleague Garda Robert McCallion (31285A) was struck by a car while investigating reports of suspicious activity in Tara Court, Letterkenny.

"Sadly, on April 7, 2009 he passed away surrounded by those who loved him most.

Today marks the 10 year anniversary of the death of Robert and he is remembered as fondly now as he was then.

"On this day, we ask you to keep Robert in your thoughts as he paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting and serving the people of Letterkenny."

READ MORE

Woman whose body found in Co Clare suspected to have died from hypothermia

More on this topic

Woman whose body found in Co Clare suspected to have died from hypothermia

Calls for clarification surrounding incident involving unmarked PSNI vehicle at Garda HQ

Man arrested after drug seizure in Dublin

Three held as gardaí seize drugs, guns, and monkey

KEYWORDS

Robbie McCallionGardaíDonegalAnniversary

More in this Section

RNLI come to the aid of four people, including child, on Lough Derg

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €6.5m

Pair bailed in Lisa Dorrian murder probe

Free GP care to be extended to more children under agreed reforms


Lifestyle

Sky’s the limit for rocket: Growing your own salad leaves is an easy route to cleaner eating

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »