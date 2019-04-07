Donegal gardaí pay tribute to colleague Robbie McCallion on 10th anniversary

Donegal gardaí have paid a touching tribute to their tragic colleague Robbie McCallion on the 10th anniversary of his death.

The Mayo-Garda, who was based in Letterkenny, was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while investigating an attempted robbery of another car at Tara Court in 2009.

Garda McCallion, who was from Swinford, battled for almost two weeks to survive before bravely passing away.

Today members of An Garda Síochána in Donegal posted a touching tribute to Robbie.

A plaque in his honour also rests on the wall of Letterkenny Garda station in his memory.

In a Facebook post from Gardaí in Donegal colleagues wrote:





"On the 26/03/09 in the early hours of the morning, our friend and colleague Garda Robert McCallion (31285A) was struck by a car while investigating reports of suspicious activity in Tara Court, Letterkenny.

"Sadly, on April 7, 2009 he passed away surrounded by those who loved him most.

Today marks the 10 year anniversary of the death of Robert and he is remembered as fondly now as he was then.

"On this day, we ask you to keep Robert in your thoughts as he paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting and serving the people of Letterkenny."