Donegal Gardaí believe separate assaults that left two men in hospital 'may be linked'

Friday, December 28, 2018 - 04:41 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to two separate serious assaults in Co. Donegal which they believe may be linked.

The assaults took place in the early hours of Saturday morning in Letterkenny around the Church Lane or Castle Street areas of the town between 3.30am and 5am.

A man in his 20s and a man in his 30s suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries which put them in hospital. One of the men had apparent stab wounds.

Gardaí have said that both incidents "may be linked and may have the same assailants".

Gardai wish to appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity at the time who may have noticed anyone acting suspiciously or anyone in distress there to contact them. They have also appealed for any motorists or taxi drivers who were in the area at the time with dash camera footage to contact them at Letterkenny Garda Station on 00353-74-9167100, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.


