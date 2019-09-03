News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Donegal beach sealed off after discovery of suspect device

By Stephen Maguire
Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 08:48 AM

A beach in Co Donegal remains sealed off today after the discovery of a possible suspect device.

The discovery of the device was initially made by a passer-by at Lagg Beach in Malin on Sunday afternoon.

The area was sealed off by Gardai awaiting the arrival of the army bomb disposal team.

The team arrived yesterday but it is thought the device had been moved by the tides.

Further searches will take place today as the area remains sealed off.

A Garda spokesman said "Gardaí were alerted by a passer-by to the discovery of a possible suspect device on Lagg Beach, Malin, Co. Donegal shortly after 3pm on Sunday September 1, 2019.

"It is unknown at this stage what the reported item is. Searches are continuing."

