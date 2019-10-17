Donald Tusk: We have a Brexit deal 'that allows us to avoid chaos'

European Council president Donald Tusk has said "we look very close to the final stretch" of the Brexit deal drama after the EU leaders summit signed off on an agreement for Britain to leave the EU in just a fortnight's time.

Mr Tusk made the prediction during a joint press conference with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker and the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels this evening.

EU leaders and British prime minister Boris Johnson began and concluded all talks on the Brexit deal within an hour this afternoon.

The development led to confirmation a deal has been agreed this evening, before the joint press conference.

At the press conference, Mr Tusk said "we look very close to the final stretch" and that "the reality is today we have a deal that allows us to avoid chaos".

Mr Varadkar similarly said the deal shows the EU has worked together with "small states protected and respected", adding "united we stand divided we fall".

Referring to Britain's departure from the EU, Mr Varadkar said "it is a little like an old friend going on a journey or an adventure", but stressed the objectives of Ireland and the EU "have been met".

Mr Barnier said while the discussions have been technical his focus has always been on "what matters", namely "the people of Ireland and Northern Ireland, and peace in Northern Ireland".

Asked what he and the EU will do if the House of Commons fails to pass the Brexit deal on Saturday and asks for another Brexit extension, Mr Tusk said: "if a request for an extension is made I will consult EU members for a response".

He responded to a joke that as he has mentioned hell in the past, if he will talk about heaven now and be considered for sainthood by saying: "It's not a question for me I'm not a candidate for sainthood, Leo!"

Asked later what the message to remainers in Britain should be, Jean Claude Juncker says bluntly: "I would like to say to the 48%, you were right."