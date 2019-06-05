Donald Trump visit: Trump says it is 'an honour' to be in Ireland

Update 5,22pm: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have arrived in Ireland and said they are honoured to be in the country.

Speaking to the media, Mr Varadkar said it was a great honour to welcome President Trump to Ireland.

Mr Trump responded by saying he and Mr Varadkar have become friends, adding: “We love the Irish – it’s an honour to be here.”

Mr Trump said Ireland and the US do a lot of business together and noted it is one of the leading countries in terms of people moving to the US.

“We have millions of Irish and I think I know most of them because they are my friends, we love the Irish, so it’s an honour to be here, we will be discussing various things, probably he’ll ask me about Brexit because I know some very good people that are very likely to welcome Brexit.

I think it will all work out very well also for you, with your wall, your border, I mean we have a border situation in the United States.

Mr Varadkar responded by saying Ireland wanted to avoid a border or a wall.

‘I think it will all work out very well – and also for you, with your wall, your border’ @realDonaldTrump on #Brexit pic.twitter.com/Ch3zzYO9hd — RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 5, 2019

President Trump said he also expects to discuss the military and trade and Mr Varadkar.

“It’s an honour to be in Ireland with my friend and he is doing a great job as your Prime Minister,” Mr Trump added.

Mr Trump was asked about Irish President Michael D Higgins’ comments about his “regressive” record on climate change.

Mr Trump responded: “I haven’t heard those comments, but we have the cleanest air in the world in the United States and it’s gotten better since I became president, we have the cleanest water, it is crystal clear, I always say I want crystal clear water and air, so I haven’t heard his comments, but we are setting records environmentally.”

Asked about his plans, Mr Trump said: “Tomorrow we go to Normandy and I’ll be leaving from Doonbeg, I am staying here overnight, and I thought this would be the best place, to come to in Ireland and stay at Doonbeg.”

Asked if he was promoting his golf resort by staying at Doonbeg, Mr Trump responded: “No, this trip is really about great relationships that we have with the UK, and I really wanted to do this stop in Ireland, it was very important to me because of the relationship I have with the people and with your Prime Minister.”

‘This trip is really about great relationships that we have with the UK and I really wanted to do this stop in Ireland’ - @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/6LtCAbKw8I — RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 5, 2019

Earlier: US President arrives at Shannon Airport

Update 4.46pm: US President Donald Trump has arrived in Ireland for his first Presidential visit to the country.

Air Force One touched down at Shannon Airport at around 4.45pm on Wednesday.

The White House press corps were first off the back of the plane before Mr Trump appeared at the top of the steps and waved, followed by Melania, who also waved, then the pair descended the steps together.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar awaits the arrival of US President Donald Trump (Liam McBurney/PA)

They were greeted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Mr Trump is holding a bilateral meeting with Mr Varadkar at Shannon Airport.

"It's an honour to be in Ireland with my friend and he's doing a great job as your Prime Minister," he told members of the press, referencing the Taoiseach, after he landed.

US President @realDonaldTrump and US First Lady arrive in Ireland - welcomed by @LeoVaradkar pic.twitter.com/4ZR6XGhgFd — RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 5, 2019

On the agenda are Brexit, Northern Ireland, trade and access to the E3 visas for Irish citizens.

When asked about Irish access to E3 US visas, he said: "I think we’re going to be in good shape."

'We’re looking at that' @realDonaldTrump says on giving Irish citizens access to the E3 visa pic.twitter.com/5PVKKbeTAG — RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 5, 2019

Climate change may also feature after criticism of the USA's record on the environment from President Michael D Higgins.

We are on the runway at @ShannonAirport awaiting the arrival of Air Force One carrying @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS 🇮🇪🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/btvD4PENNC — U.S. Embassy Dublin (@USEmbassyDublin) June 5, 2019

"I really wanted to do the stop in Ireland. It was really important to me," President Trump said.

Protests also greeted the President by people who say Donald Trump is not welcome in Ireland.

About a hundred people turned out to protest at the entrance to Shannon Airport.

The group are protesting against the president’s policies on climate change and the use of Shannon Airport by the American military.

Earlier, Donald Trump and his family attended D Day commemorations in the UK where Melania sported a hat from Irish designer Philip Treacy.

US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump during commemorations for the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings at Southsea Common, Portsmouth. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

The ivory overlayed dome in sinamay drew comparisons to the Brodie helmet worn by soldiers in the trenches during the war.

Meanwhile, a 'Donald Plaza' has popped up in Co Clare for the arrival of the US President.

The pop-up petrol station has been decked with banners near the Trump resort in Doonbeg.

Stormy's Shakes and Make Americano Great Again are some of the items available on the Paddy Power menu.

The couple will spend two nights at his Doonbeg hotel and golf resort in Co Clare.

Mr Trump had been due to visit Ireland last November, but the trip was postponed for operational reasons.

Additional reporting by PA