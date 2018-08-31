Home»Breaking News»ireland

Donald Trump will visit Ireland "to renew the deep and historic ties"

Friday, August 31, 2018 - 08:55 PM

US President Donald Trump will visit Ireland in November, the White House has announced.

In a statement, President Trump said that he would visit Ireland "to renew the deep and historic ties between our two nations".

He will come to our shores as part of a trip to Europe which includes his participation in the armistice commemorations in Paris on November 11.

This will be his first visit to Ireland since his inauguration as President in January 2017.

It is expected that President Trump will undertake a two-day visit with Dublin and Doonbeg likely to be included in his itinerary.

Reacting to the announcement, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that "the US President is always welcome in Ireland."

Writing on Twitter, Mr Coveney said: "Our two countries have such strong historic, economic, cultural and family ties. Maintaining those connections is always a top priority."

According to the Tánaiste, President Trump will "top in Ireland for a brief visit on his way to or from the Armistice commemorations in Paris on November 11th".

Mr Coveney was subject to criticism for his comments, with Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin saying the Tánaiste's invitation was "unnecessary, unwelcome and unwise".

"We have an historic and moral responsibility to stand for something internationally. An invite to this most decredited of American presidents is an insult to the values of most Irish people," he said.

He further called for the nation to take a stand against "the visit of this disgusting political monster to Ireland".

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said it was "shameful" that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar would be "welcoming the odious Trump here".

"His hate-filled, dangerous politics are not welcome in Ireland," he said.

Meanwhile, representative for Dublin North West in Dáil Éireann Noel Rock said he would have preferred a visit from Hillary Clinton.

Read the full statement here.


KEYWORDS

Donald TrumpIrish VisitIreland

Related Articles

People react to the news of Donald Trump's Irish visit

Taoiseach to discuss human rights issues with Donald Trump during Irish visit

Man, 68, charged with making death threats over Donald Trump editorials

Working to strengthen Europe’s security in post-Brexit era

More in this Section

Tyrone village shuts down after spillage destroys street

Dublin to lose out to Cork for directly elected Lord Mayor

Fianna Fáil call for end to ‘voluntary’ school payments as pupils 'being poverty shamed'

Luas drivers in row with Transdev over lunch breaks


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

    • 26
    • 27
    • 35
    • 40
    • 41
    • 42
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »