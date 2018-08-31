US President Donald Trump will visit Ireland in November, the White House has announced.

In a statement, President Trump said that he would visit Ireland "to renew the deep and historic ties between our two nations".

He will come to our shores as part of a trip to Europe which includes his participation in the armistice commemorations in Paris on November 11.

This will be his first visit to Ireland since his inauguration as President in January 2017.

It is expected that President Trump will undertake a two-day visit with Dublin and Doonbeg likely to be included in his itinerary.

Reacting to the announcement, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that "the US President is always welcome in Ireland."

Writing on Twitter, Mr Coveney said: "Our two countries have such strong historic, economic, cultural and family ties. Maintaining those connections is always a top priority."

According to the Tánaiste, President Trump will "top in Ireland for a brief visit on his way to or from the Armistice commemorations in Paris on November 11th".

President Trump will visit Ireland in November. The US President is always welcome in Ireland. Our two countries have such strong historic, economic, cultural and family ties. Maintaining those connections is always a top priority 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇪🇺 — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) August 31, 2018

Mr Coveney was subject to criticism for his comments, with Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin saying the Tánaiste's invitation was "unnecessary, unwelcome and unwise".

"We have an historic and moral responsibility to stand for something internationally. An invite to this most decredited of American presidents is an insult to the values of most Irish people," he said.

He further called for the nation to take a stand against "the visit of this disgusting political monster to Ireland".

Tánaiste, this invitation is unnecessary, unwelcome and unwise. We have an historic & moral responsibility to stand for something internationally. An invite to this most decredited of American presidents is an insult to the values of most Irish people. #IrishStand https://t.co/Z3Ut7gQHfm — Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (@AodhanORiordain) August 31, 2018

We must as a nation, sitting between Trump & Brexit, take an #IrishStand against the visit of this disgusting political monster to Ireland.#resist #NoBanNoWall #Stand4Truth https://t.co/PsuYf8RoVk — Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (@AodhanORiordain) August 31, 2018

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said it was "shameful" that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar would be "welcoming the odious Trump here".

"His hate-filled, dangerous politics are not welcome in Ireland," he said.

Shameful Varadkar welcoming the odious #Trump here.His hate-filled, dangerous politics are not welcome in Ireland. I urge all who oppose war & racism & who care about equality & the planet to join the protests that we will certainly organize. @rtenews @NewstalkFM @IrishTimesNews — Richard Boyd Barrett (@RBoydBarrett) August 31, 2018

Meanwhile, representative for Dublin North West in Dáil Éireann Noel Rock said he would have preferred a visit from Hillary Clinton.

Ah. Right. Would’ve preferred a President Hillary visit.... https://t.co/ASNnlNj116 — Noel Rock (@NoelRock) August 31, 2018

Read the full statement here.