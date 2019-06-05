Donald Trump set to arrive in Ireland amid planned protests

US President Donald Trump will begin his three-day visit to Ireland this afternoon.

Air Force One is expected to land at Shannon Airport later, and the US president and his wife Melania will spend two nights at his Doonbeg hotel and golf resort in Co Clare.

During his visit, he will hold a bilateral meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport. Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA)

It is understood the two leaders will discuss the EU and Brexit, Northern Ireland and trade along with access to the E3 visa for Irish citizens.

Some of these include immigration, trade, US support for Northern Ireland and the EU-US relationship.

He will also be under pressure to discuss climate change after recent election results and comments from President Michael D Higgins criticising the USA's record when it comes to the environment.

Mr Trump and the First Lady’s visit here comes after a busy schedule in the UK where the couple took part in a number of engagements. Donald and Melania Trump with the Queen (Toby Melville/PA)

The Trump family met the royal family at a lavish state banquet, where senior royals, captains of industry and other leading figures gathered to honour the president.

He also held a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May on the second day of his visit. Theresa May with Donald Trump (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Thousands of people are set to take part in protests across Ireland to coincide with Mr Trump’s visit and he protests have prompted a massive security operation across parts of the country.

1,400 garda members are on patrol in Co Clare this week backed up by specialist units and a navy ship off the coast.

The Donald Trump baby blimp is expected to fly over the skies of Dublin at the largest of the demonstrations. The Trump baby blimp (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Stop Trump Ireland coalition will stage a national protest in Dublin on Thursday at the Garden of Remembrance.

A Shannonwatch peace camp will be erected at Shannon Airport for the duration of his stay.

Don't forget - get to Shannon on Wednesday evening 6pm to protest against the latest warmongering US president to come to Ireland https://t.co/feIfEhlNum #USMilitaryOutOfShannon #TrumpNotWelcome — Shannonwatch (@shannonwatch) June 3, 2019

Mr Trump had been due to visit Ireland last November, but the trip was postponed for operational reasons.

He will also attend events in France on Thursday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

