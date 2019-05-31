NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Donald Trump 'looking forward' to visit to Ireland

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Friday, May 31, 2019 - 04:40 AM

US president Donald Trump has said he is looking forward to his trip to Ireland next week.

Mr Trump confirmed he intends to base himself and his delegation at his Doonbeg hotel and golf resort in Co Clare. 

Mr Trump and his wife Melania are due to arrive in the country on Wednesday after a three-day state visit to Britain.

Speaking to RTÉ News at the White House, Mr Trump said: “We’re going to be staying at Doonbeg in Ireland because it’s convenient and a great place.

We’ll be meeting with a lot of the Irish officials and it’ll be an overnight stay and I look forward to that.

Mr Trump bought the golf resort for €8.7m in 2014.

During his visit, he will hold a bilateral meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport.

On Wednesday, Mr Varadkar told the Dáil he was looking forward to discussing free trade with the US president during his trip.

Mr Trump had been due to visit Ireland last November but the trip was postponed due to operational reasons.

His trip to Britain next week will include lunch with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace and meetings with prime minister Theresa May. 

He will also attend events in France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

