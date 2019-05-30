NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Donald Trump ‘looking forward’ to Ireland visit

Thursday, May 30, 2019 - 04:33 PM

President Donald Trump has said he is looking forward to his trip to Ireland next week.

Mr Trump said he will base himself at the hotel and golf resort he owns in Doonbeg in Co Clare.

The US president and First Lady Melania are due to arrive in the country on Wednesday after a three-day state visit to the UK.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar presents US President Donald Trump with a bowl of shamrock during a St Patrick’s Day Celebration reception and shamrock presentation ceremony at the White House (Brian Lawless/PA)

Speaking to RTE News at the White House, Mr Trump said: “We’re going to be staying at Doonbeg in Ireland because it’s convenient and a great place.

“We’ll be meeting with a lot of the Irish officials and it’ll be an overnight stay and I look forward to that.”

Mr Trump bought the golf resort for €8.7m in 2014.

During his visit he will hold a bilateral meeting with Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport.

On Wednesday, the Taoiseach told the Dail that he was looking forward to discussing free trade with the US president during his trip.

He added that he believes strongly in free trade.

Mr Trump had been due to visit Ireland last November but the trip was postponed due to operational reasons.

- Press Association

