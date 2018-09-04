Home»Breaking News»ireland

Donald Trump has 'personal preference' for Ireland, Tánaiste says

Tuesday, September 04, 2018 - 11:58 AM

The Tánaiste claims Donald Trump personally asked to visit Ireland.

Simon Coveney says the US President will almost certainly face protesters during his trip in November but he does not believe it will put him off.

"Politicians always have some political motivation to the things that they do but I don't think that we should be too cynical about it," he said.

"I had a brief encounter with the president in New York last year at the UN.

"He clearly likes Ireland and said that he wanted to come.

He talks a lot about his property here so I think this is a personal preference for him.

