Domestic violence victims get easier access to rent aid

Families trapped in abusive, violent homes will now be able to access Rent Supplement quicker and more easily.

After lobbying from domestic abuse support organisation Safe Ireland, the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, announced changes to reduce the barriers for victims of domestic violence.

Under these changes, victims of domestic violence can get immediate access to Rent Supplement for a three month period to ensure that financial concerns do not prevent them from leaving their home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The usual Rent Supplement means test will not apply for this three month period.

Referrals will be made instead from Tusla-funded services, An Garda Síochána or the HSE.

After the three-month period, a further three-month extension may be provided, subject to the usual Rent Supplement means assessment.

After six months, if the tenant has a long term housing need, they can apply to their local housing authority for social housing supports and, if eligible, will be able to access the Housing Assistance Payment scheme (HAP).

Reports of domestic violence have jumped by 30% in some areas since the lockdown, according to Women's Aid.

Announcing the changes, Minister Doherty said: “The current restriction on movement and the increased confinement of many people to their homes has brought the issue of domestic abuse into stark relief.

As a long-time advocate on behalf of those who suffer from such abuse, I am determined that no one should suffer additional trauma during the current health emergency.

“For that reason, I am introducing a relaxation of the means-test normally required to qualify for Rent Supplement - support with deposit payments and rent costs - for an initial three months for victims of domestic violence. After three months, the individual’s ongoing entitlement will be reviewed based on the normal means-test for the scheme.

“An agreed protocol will be drawn up with TUSLA to enable services funded by the agency to make referrals to my Department for access to Rent Supplement for victims of domestic violence through a dedicated channel.

"My department will also accept direct referrals through nominated contact points in An Garda Síochána and the HSE. I would like to pay particular tribute to Safe Ireland who worked with us and advised us on the best approach to take.”

Mary McDermott Co-CEO of Safe Ireland said the quicker access will help victims and their families take steps to rebuild their lives.

“Covid-19 illuminated an anomaly that our members had been dealing with for many years that meant that women and children fleeing violent and abusive homes did not access vital rent supplement as a priority group.

“Rent Supplement directly removes the entrapment victims experience and supports them on their journey to an independent, safe and free life.

"We appreciate that the Minister and officials within the Department recognised this, were open to working with us, and then responded so swiftly and positively."