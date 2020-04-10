Domestic violence victims exempt from 2km restriction

People who are experiencing or at risk of domestic abuse are exempt from the Covid-19 two kilometre travel restriction.

Assistant Secretary General at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan said State agencies were determined to protect those "at risk of harm" in their homes during the crisis.

“An Garda Síochána is prioritising the response to domestic abuse. Other services like the courts and the Legal Aid Board are ready to offer support where needed and any restrictions on moving around, including the two kilometre rule, do not apply to a person trying to avoid risk of harm or seeking to access an essential service," she said.

It comes as the Department of Justice announced over €160,000 in funding and supports for frontline groups that support victims of domestic abuse.

They are part of a new collaborative campaign between the Department of Justice and frontline organisations to ensure that victims are aware of and can access services.

New TV and radio adverts highlighting the message will be aired from next week.

Under the programme, Women's Aid will receive €63,000 for additional resources to extend the Support and Referral Service (SRS) and the High Risk Support project.

The Rape Crisis Centre Network will receive €50,000 to support the work of local centres in relation to the provision of a confidential, data compliant service, and to manage information flows on advice and guidance to and from front line trauma support workers.

Ruhama will receive €8,000 for additional support packs for women seeking to exit prostitution, while the Men’s Development Network will get up to €39,340 for an extension of the Male Advice line, extra telephone support for the Men Ending Domestic Violence programme and to deliver a promotional campaign.

Launching the campaign, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said it is crucial to support people experiencing domestic abuse at a time when people have to stay at home.

"At a time when we have all been told to stay at home, I am very conscious that for victims of domestic abuse, home can be anything but a safe place.

"That is why I want victims to know that they will continue to receive the highest priority from the civil and criminal justice system throughout this crisis. I want perpetrators to know that too," he said.

Domestic violence concerns are also being prioritised by State agencies like An Garda Síochána, the Courts Service, the Legal Aid Board and Tusla.

Sharon O'Halloran, co-CEO of Safe Ireland one of the partners in the campaign, said what its members have been reporting is clear evidence that abusers are using Covid-19 as a weapon of control.

She said that, while some services are reporting that they are very busy, many others are also noticing that helplines are quieter than they would expect.

“The silence is ominous. Our greatest concern, four weeks into this pandemic, is that women are finding it much more difficult to make contact for support.

"Previously women may have contacted services when they or their partners were at work or out of the house, or when children were in school. Those little windows of freedom are being cut down," she said.