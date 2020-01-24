Domestic violence and abuse must be priority in election campaign - Women's Aid

Political parties are being criticised for not making domestic violence an issue in the general election campaign.

Women's Aid will launch it's own 'election poster' at the Dáil later to highlight the extent of violence in the home.

CEO, Sarah Benson, says the parties are letting the women of Ireland down.

"Domestic violence and abuse is a crime. It can result in stress, short and long term trauma and physical injuries, an in extreme cases, death," said Ms Benson.

"It is an issue that affects hundreds of thousands of women and children across Ireland.

"However, it is not seen as a priority issue for the majority of candidates, political parties and media commentators during election time. This begs a number of questions.

Why isn’t this a headline issue? Are we so blind or immune to the suffering behind closed doors?

Ms Benson said that recent figures from An Garda Síochána suggests that they receive between 500 – 600 calls a week.

"That is a staggering 30,000 calls a year. Our own 24hr National Freephone Helpline and other support services responded to over 19,000 contacts in 2018.

"Yet, we know these figures are just the tip of the iceberg."

Women’s Aid is calling on political parties and candidates to address urgent issues including the reform and resourcing of the family law system, legislating for image based sexual abuse, a housing policy that truly supports women and children made homeless by domestic abuse, increasing resources for specialist support services and preventing domestic homicide.

"more needs to be done to increase protection for women and children vulnerable to abuse. Promised laws to tackle online abuse and stalking have not materialised," said Ms Benson.

"The family law system is buckling in the face of huge demand and the facilities are well below standard.”