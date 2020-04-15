News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Domestic violence ad campaign assures victims support available during pandemic

By Press Association
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 09:47 AM

A TV, radio and social media campaign aimed at helping victims of domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic will get under way on Wednesday.

The advertisements were developed by the Department of Justice and Equality, which collaborated with frontline services.

The advertisements depict the reality for victims of domestic abuse when their home is no longer a safe place.

One of the radio ads depicts a mother trying to reassure her child that their effort to hide from their abuser is just a game of ‘hide and seek’ while the other features a male victim trying to communicate his plight to the emergency services.

The TV advertisements portray a woman’s attempt to keep in contact with her friend when her video call is interrupted by her abusive partner.

Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan said: “We would all like if these scenarios were fictitious or exaggerated but, sadly, they aren’t. They conjure up a strong sense of the victims feeling trapped.

“The very place we have all been sent for safety because of Covid-19 – home – is anything but safe for some people, and these ads recognise that.

“However, it is vital that victims realise that services are still there and the law is on their side.”

The ads carry the message to victims that services are still available during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mr Flanagan added: “I also want to say, unequivocally, to all abusers that the rigours of the law are also still here.

“There is nowhere for perpetrators to hide. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has made the point on a number of occasions recently that Gardai are prioritising domestic abuse.

“The same is the case for the entire civil and criminal justice system. We stand together with our NGO partners in our support for victims of domestic and sexual violence during this difficult period.”

