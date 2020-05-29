News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Domestic abuse victims 'trapped' in dangerous homes by mortgages

Domestic abuse victims 'trapped' in dangerous homes by mortgages
By Liz Dunphy
Friday, May 29, 2020 - 06:49 PM

Victims of domestic abuse are being trapped in dangerous homes because of their mortgages, charities say. 

“Mortgages are almost wrapping people in abusive relationships forever," said Geraldine Johnson of Mna Feasa, an organisation that helps domestic abuse victims in Cork.

"People feel completely trapped. If your name is on a mortgage you cannot get rent supplement, so you have to sign over all rights to your house if you want to leave an abusive relationship and need temporary support with rent.

"Homelessness is a major problem for people calling our helpline because where do people go?"

She said that someone renting or already in receipt of rent supplement can move away from a dangerous situation more easily than someone tied to a mortgage. 

"The stress of being trapped in an abusive home causes so many mental health issues, it’s like being in prison," Ms Johnson said.

Safe Ireland has been lobbying Government as recently as yesterday to remove this obstruction to abuse victims accessing emergency rent supplement to escape an abusive home during the Covid-19 crisis.

The domestic abuse charity submitted a proposal to the Minister for Social Protection last month warning of the need to allow domestic violence victims access to an emergency rent supplement payment lasting three months or for the duration of the pandemic.

READ MORE

Gardaí tell Cork cafe owner to remove outdoor seating

Demand for domestic abuse services has spiked during the coronavirus crisis and Liz Madden, who works on statistics for Mna Feasa, said that calls to the service have increased by approximately one-third since the pandemic hit.

Staff are taking hour-long calls from distressed women who say that psychological, financial, physical and technological abuse have all increased since the lockdown.

The crisis is also being used by abusive partners to keep mothers away from their children by “hostile” partners who are using the crisis as an excuse to keep children away.

“From the calls we’re getting, alcoholism seems to be a huge factor, financial difficulties are aggravating the situation too," Ms Johnson said.

Mna Feasa helpline in Cork in on 021 4211 757; freephone Women’s Aid on 1800 341 900

READ MORE

Covid-19: Six deaths reported as people urged to maintain distance over long weekend

More on this topic

Coronavirus: 40% surge in calls to Women’s Aid compared to last yearCoronavirus: 40% surge in calls to Women’s Aid compared to last year

Minister confirms domestic abuse rise amid concerns victims flee to other countiesMinister confirms domestic abuse rise amid concerns victims flee to other counties

Rise in domestic violence during pandemic 'should be a concern to all of us', says MinisterRise in domestic violence during pandemic 'should be a concern to all of us', says Minister

Johnny Depp kind, attentive and non-violent, says ex-partner Vanessa ParadisJohnny Depp kind, attentive and non-violent, says ex-partner Vanessa Paradis


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Domestic Violence

More in this Section

Tribute paid to 'hardworking' man, 50s, killed in Longford farm accidentTribute paid to 'hardworking' man, 50s, killed in Longford farm accident

Government formation: Parties discuss 'balanced development plan' for rural IrelandGovernment formation: Parties discuss 'balanced development plan' for rural Ireland

'He needs to lead by example': Mattie McGrath criticises Varadkar's picnic in Phoenix Park'He needs to lead by example': Mattie McGrath criticises Varadkar's picnic in Phoenix Park

Rent refund for University of Limerick students forced to leave during Covid-19 closureRent refund for University of Limerick students forced to leave during Covid-19 closure


Lifestyle

A whiff of new normality is in the air, writes Des O'SullivanAntiques: How to put a post-lockdown world in the frame

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'DriscollScene & Heard: Fun culture quiz

The story of how the Cork-based executive head chef faced her “demons” and turned around her life just before her 30th birthday.This is me: Trisha Lewis transforms her body and mindset

A star-studded finale from the Late Late Show and a classic Brazil v France encounter feature among today's top tips.Friday's TV Highlights: A star-studded finale from the Late Late Show and a classic Brazil v France encounter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »