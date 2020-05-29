Domestic abuse victims 'trapped' in dangerous homes by mortgages

Victims of domestic abuse are being trapped in dangerous homes because of their mortgages, charities say.

“Mortgages are almost wrapping people in abusive relationships forever," said Geraldine Johnson of Mna Feasa, an organisation that helps domestic abuse victims in Cork.

"People feel completely trapped. If your name is on a mortgage you cannot get rent supplement, so you have to sign over all rights to your house if you want to leave an abusive relationship and need temporary support with rent.

"Homelessness is a major problem for people calling our helpline because where do people go?"

She said that someone renting or already in receipt of rent supplement can move away from a dangerous situation more easily than someone tied to a mortgage.

"The stress of being trapped in an abusive home causes so many mental health issues, it’s like being in prison," Ms Johnson said.

Safe Ireland has been lobbying Government as recently as yesterday to remove this obstruction to abuse victims accessing emergency rent supplement to escape an abusive home during the Covid-19 crisis.

The domestic abuse charity submitted a proposal to the Minister for Social Protection last month warning of the need to allow domestic violence victims access to an emergency rent supplement payment lasting three months or for the duration of the pandemic.

Demand for domestic abuse services has spiked during the coronavirus crisis and Liz Madden, who works on statistics for Mna Feasa, said that calls to the service have increased by approximately one-third since the pandemic hit.

Staff are taking hour-long calls from distressed women who say that psychological, financial, physical and technological abuse have all increased since the lockdown.

The crisis is also being used by abusive partners to keep mothers away from their children by “hostile” partners who are using the crisis as an excuse to keep children away.

“From the calls we’re getting, alcoholism seems to be a huge factor, financial difficulties are aggravating the situation too," Ms Johnson said.

Mna Feasa helpline in Cork in on 021 4211 757; freephone Women’s Aid on 1800 341 900