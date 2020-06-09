News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Domestic abuse sufferers more isolated than 'ever before' says Women’s Aid

Gardaí report 107 men were prosecuted for various domestic abuse offences last month.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 04:41 PM

Gardaí say victims of domestic abuse continue to receive the highest priority after latest figures show a 25% rise in cases this year.

107 men were prosecuted for various domestic abuse offences last month.

Women’s Aid has also seen a rise in calls for help during the Covid-19 lockdown.

CEO of Women’s Aid Sarah Benson says it is a difficult time for many.

She says: "Those who are suffering domestic abuse are feeling far more isolated than ever before.

"To be frank the Covid-19 offers a domestic abuser the perfect opportunity to simply double down in terms of the level of power and control they are exerting over the victims right now."

Gardaí launched Operation Faoiseamh to help victims of domestic abuse when the Covid-19 outbreak began.

Under phase one of the operation, which began on April 1, a total of 8,229 contacts or attempts at contact with victims of domestic abuse have been recorded.

Under Phase two of the operation, which began on May 13, Gardaí concentrated "on the execution of arrests and the commencement of prosecutions for offences relating to breaches of court orders obtained pursuant to relevant provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, 2018."

Speaking about the operation, Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly, Garda National Protective Services Bureau urged people suffering from domestic violence to continue to come forward.

He said: "Victims and those who are aware of abusive domestic circumstances should continue to report to An Garda Siochana.

"If you require urgent assistance or support, please call 999 or 112, we are ‘STILL HERE’ to listen to help and to protect."

