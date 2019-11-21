News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dolores 'would have been so happy' with The Cranberries first Grammy nomination

Dolores 'would have been so happy' with The Cranberries first Grammy nomination
The Cranberries have been nominated for their first Grammy.
By Liz Dunphy
Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 04:07 PM

Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan "would have been so happy" to hear that the band has been nominated for its first Grammy, says her grieving mum.

In The End, the group's final album which was produced after the lead singer's death, is up for best rock album at the 2020 awards.

Released earlier this year, it features vocals recorded by O'Riordan before she drowned in the bath at a London hotel in January 2018.

Her mum Eileen O'Riordan said: "Dolores would be so happy with this, she put her heart and soul into her songs and music. For us as her family it's kind of bittersweet, we're immensely proud yet saddened that she isn't here to witness and enjoy this, although I feel that she is in spirit."

The album is a tribute to O'Riordan, who was 46 when she died.

Guitarist Noel Hogan said: "We wanted to finish this album for our dear friend and bandmate, Dolores. It's a tribute to her, the band and our fans for the past 30 years. Being honoured with this Grammy nomination has made this whole process even more special."

Drummer, Fergal Lawler, added:

We are extremely surprised and honoured to receive this Grammy nomination. We're sure Dolores would be delighted.

Grammy night on January 26 will also be a big night for the O'Connell family in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish O'Connell and her brother and collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, are up for 11 awards in total.

US-born musician Billie Eilish, who has Irish roots, made Grammy history becoming the youngest artist to receive nominations across all four major categories.

The 17-year-old is up for record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best new artist, best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album.

Eilish broke onto the scene in 2015 with her debut single Ocean Eyes, written by her brother, Finneas.

She shot to number-one in the US with Bad Guy this year and became the youngest female solo artist to score number-one album in Britain.

Her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? also topped the charts in the US and other countries.

Hip-hop queen, Lizzo, who counts Beyonce as a fan and played a sold-out show in Dublin this month, is up for eight awards, including record of the year, song of the year and album of the year.

Cuz I Love You, her third album, propelled her to superstardom after its release in April.

After the news she tweeted: "This has been an incredible year for music and I'm just so grateful to even be part of it. We are all winners. I love you. Let's have a wonderful blessed day."

Michelle Obama is up for a Grammy in the best-spoken word album category for the audiobook of her memoir, "Becoming."

Other artists up for awards this year include Bon Iver, Ariana Grande, Khalid, Lil Nas X, Post Malone & Swae Lee, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Taylor Swift and Lewis Capaldi.

READ MORE

Early school-leavers three times more likely to end up unemployed, figures show

More on this topic

Dolores O'Riordan would be 'immensely proud' of Grammy nominationDolores O'Riordan would be 'immensely proud' of Grammy nomination

Michelle Obama stuns Grammys with surprise appearance in support of Alicia KeysMichelle Obama stuns Grammys with surprise appearance in support of Alicia Keys

Madonna and Macklemore to peform together at GrammysMadonna and Macklemore to peform together at Grammys

Jay Z tops Grammy nominationsJay Z tops Grammy nominations

The CranberriesDolores O'RiordanGrammyTOPIC: Grammys

More in this Section

Downton Abbey creator reveals reason he gave Mr Carson a tremorDownton Abbey creator reveals reason he gave Mr Carson a tremor

ITV announces The Chase spin-off with a big differenceITV announces The Chase spin-off with a big difference

Dolores O'Riordan would be 'immensely proud' of Grammy nominationDolores O'Riordan would be 'immensely proud' of Grammy nomination

Star Wars actor Anthony Daniels: Actors ‘inside suits’ finally getting creditStar Wars actor Anthony Daniels: Actors ‘inside suits’ finally getting credit


Lifestyle

Low blood pressure, or hypotension, can occur for a few reasons.Natural health: I'm seven months pregnant and have low blood pressure; I have psorasis due to work pressure

Almost every year, at about this time, loaves of beautifully packaged Panettone start appearing in delicatessen shops.Michelle Darmody: It's the time of the year for Panettone

It can be difficult to diagnose early.World Pancreatic Cancer Day: The signs to look out for

With flights resuming to the world famous Egyptian resort, now is the time to go, says Sarah Marshall.This is why you should be diving in Sharm el-Sheikh in 2020

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »