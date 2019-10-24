Doherty urged to explain spending on 'facial matching software'

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty has been urged to explain why money is being spent on public service card "facial matching software" despite repeated assurances the Government has no plans to use the tool.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy called for the clarity after the first figures in two years for the system found the cost of the project to date has now hit €67.8m.

In a letter to the Dáil's public accounts committee, the Department of Social Protection's secretary-general John McKeon said the State has to date spent €67.8m on the SAFE identity authentication and public service card plans.

The letter confirmed the public service card price tag has increased by €8m since early 2017, with the total cost including €294,000 on "facial matching software and maintenance" among other matters.

Raising the issue - and the ongoing row between the Government and the Data Protection Commisioner over the cards - Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said the costs raise further questions.

Noting the money involved, she said the Department and Minister Doherty must now give the full price tag of the "lifespan" of the project, and that clarity is now needed on the money spent on "facial matching" software.

"Can you ask them about the lifespan of the card and what the potential cost is?" Ms Murphy asked PAC chair and Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming.

"We don't have biometrics according to the department, but we have facial matching software and biometrics costs," she said, adding the €294,000 cost should be clarified.

The issue was raised during a PAC meeting which also heard calls for the chief officer of public procurement, Paul Quinn, to launch a widescale review of all Government departments and groups amid a series of tender rule breaches concerns.

Highlighting a letter from child protection agency, Tusla, which noted a number of tender rules issues affecting the organisation, Mr Fleming said he wants any potential wider problems to be identified.

"It is time for the office of public procurement to do it because if they're only in the business of sending out circulars then it's time for them to step up to the mark," Mr Fleming said.

At a later stage of the meeting, Fianna Fáil TD Marc Mac Sharry asked for Mr Quinn - who the Irish Examiner revealed this week has stepped down from a key children's hospital board - to personally appear, saying: "I think he can certainly add ... value."