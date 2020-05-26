Doherty unsure if he would have joined IRA during the Troubles

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty does not know if he would have joined the IRA during the Troubles had he been old enough.

The party's Finance Spokesperson says he hopes he would have had the courage to stand up for his community against the British Army if he was living in Derry during the 1970s.

Over the weekend, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told the Sunday Independent there would be "every chance" she could have joined the IRA had she been raised in the North.

Mr Doherty is unsure if he would have volunteered.

“I couldn’t ever suggest that I could say yes or no,” he said.

“But I absolutely do not in any way second guess those who stood up to defend their communities at that point and time.

“If I was there in 1916, I hope I would have been inside the GPO.

“If I was there a couple fo years before I hope I I would have been there supporting the lockout.

“If I was in the streets of Derry in 1970s when the British army rolled in, I hope I would have been standing up, defending my community.”