News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Doherty unsure if he would have joined IRA during the Troubles

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 01:41 PM

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty does not know if he would have joined the IRA during the Troubles had he been old enough.

The party's Finance Spokesperson says he hopes he would have had the courage to stand up for his community against the British Army if he was living in Derry during the 1970s.

Over the weekend, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told the Sunday Independent there would be "every chance" she could have joined the IRA had she been raised in the North.

Mr Doherty is unsure if he would have volunteered.

“I couldn’t ever suggest that I could say yes or no,” he said.

“But I absolutely do not in any way second guess those who stood up to defend their communities at that point and time.

“If I was there in 1916, I hope I would have been inside the GPO.

“If I was there a couple fo years before I hope I I would have been there supporting the lockout.

“If I was in the streets of Derry in 1970s when the British army rolled in, I hope I would have been standing up, defending my community.”

READ MORE

TikTok to investigate ‘grossly irresponsible’ farm machinery pranks

More on this topic

Sinn Féin will not discipline TD after remarks linking Israel to NazismSinn Féin will not discipline TD after remarks linking Israel to Nazism

Sinn Féin TD apologises for Twitter remarks made before she was electedSinn Féin TD apologises for Twitter remarks made before she was elected

Mary-Lou McDonald: Violent dissident republicans should disbandMary-Lou McDonald: Violent dissident republicans should disband

Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O'Brien will not stand in General ElectionSinn Féin TD Jonathan O'Brien will not stand in General Election


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Sinn Féin

More in this Section

Warning issued to dog owners as weather set to heat upWarning issued to dog owners as weather set to heat up

Transport authority to install hand sanitiser across fleets for passengersTransport authority to install hand sanitiser across fleets for passengers

O'Sullivan has yet to decide who to back in Green Party leadership contestO'Sullivan has yet to decide who to back in Green Party leadership contest

Gardaí very concerned for welfare man, 75 missing in DublinGardaí very concerned for welfare man, 75 missing in Dublin


Lifestyle

Struggling to stick to your work routine at home? You’re not alone.10 tips for greater productivity working from home

Relaxing the rules at home has helped Karen Koster and her young family to get through lockdown, says Helen O'CallaghanEasy does it: Relaxing home rules the 'perfect tonic for kids'

The penultimate instalment of Normal People, and a Champions League goal-fest are among today's top picksTuesday TV Highlights: The penultimate instalment of Normal People and a Champions League goal-fest

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »