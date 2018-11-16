Home»ireland

Doherty: Little demand to share maternity leave

Friday, November 16, 2018 - 05:10 AM
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty has claimed there would be little demand among parents to share the current 26 weeks of paid maternity leave.

Dismissing proposals to allow mothers split maternity leave with their partners if they wish, Ms Doherty said the measure would be “regressive in nature”.

Fianna Fáil TD Lisa Chambers, who put forward the Shared Maternity Leave and Benefit Bill 2018 with her party colleague Fiona O’Loughlin, hit out Ms Doherty for her “aggressive dismissal” of the measure.

“Thrashing the proposal and then walking out [of the Dáil chamber] without listening to a single response was very insulting and her reasons for rejecting it do not stand up to scrutiny,” said Ms Chambers.

Ms Doherty recognised that some women, including the self-employed, might benefit from the proposal to share maternity leave.

“However, I would not be in favour of rushing into legislation that could have serious, detrimental implications for mothers,” she said. 

“Furthermore, I am unsure as to what the level of demand is for these proposed changes. Officials can only recall one representation on this in the past two years.”

She said t the bill would “dilute the security that mothers and their babies have enjoyed up to now” and said maternity leave “will become a commodity that is subject to negotiation within couples and between a woman and her employer”.

Ms Chambers said: “This legislation was drafted following conversations with countless women and mothers who, for a variety of reasons, wanted to share their maternity entitlements with their partners.

“In some instances it was for financial reasons; many self-employed mothers felt they couldn’t take the full entitlement and felt it would be easier for their partner to take the leave.”

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil have asked for briefings on the National Broadband Plan and public finances as part of the confidence and supply talks next week.

The party’s negotiating team met with Fine Gael for discussions yesterday where agriculture and education was thrashed out with department officials.

“It is a serious review and we are learning a lot, we don’t always get the chance to meet officials and go through the issues,” said one source close to the talks.


KEYWORDS

Fianna FailFine GaelConfidence and supplyRegina Doherty

Related Articles

Only the few win in 'deeply broken' politics

More in this Section

Senior Northern Ireland politicians meeting Taoiseach for Brexit talks

Special care service for girls to cease operating

Caribbean-bound holiday flight diverts to Shannon with ill passenger

Gardaí investigating fire at Finglas pub


Breaking Stories

A moving tale of poverty and childhood

Making you Sweat at legendary house night in Sir Henrys

Ask Audrey: The tuition in the Churchfield School of Proper English do be for nathin’, girl

Learning valuable lessons from the past

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 14
    • 15
    • 45
    • 47
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »