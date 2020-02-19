Doherty adamant coalition with smaller parties is possible as talks intensify

Sinn Féin will meet smaller parties and Independents today as talks intensify to form a coalition government.

Housing, health and climate will be the focus at the discussions with the likes of Labour, the Greens and Independents for Change.

The Fianna Fáil parliamentary party will meet this evening to discuss its next moves after last week ruling out a coalition with Sinn Féin.

Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin's Finance Spokesperson, is adamant a coalition with Independents and smaller parties is possible.

"We're not naive in this, there is obviously issues which need to be thrashed out with the party but what needs to happen is real, proper engagement," said Mr Doherty.

"That is what Sinn Féin have been doing. That is why we hit the ground running last week with initial contacts with those parties.

"We are following that up with the discussions now taking place today and we will continue that over the next number of days."

Mr Doherty is hoping that the discussions today will be productive.

"We want to tease out with them their appetite for really delivering on what the voters gave us and that was a clear direction that they wanted these big issues of health and housing and others resolved.

"So that is our first port of call."