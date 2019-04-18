NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Dogs Trust warn pet owners of dangers of leaving Easter Eggs around the house

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 07:24 AM

Dogs Trust is warning pet owners about the dangers of leaving Easter Eggs lying around.

Chocolate can be highly toxic for dogs and the charity says that it could be a recipe for disaster if they get their paws on it.

Dogs Trust says if any chocolate is missing and you suspect that your dog is the culprit, contact your vet straight away.

"While chocolate is a sweet treat that humans can enjoy, it is something dogs should never have," Dogs Trust Veterinary Surgeon, Desré Daly said.

"It is the theobromine, a substance found in chocolate, that can be toxic to dogs

"When a dog eats chocolate, the theobromine metabolizes more slowly than it does in humans. Theobromine interferes with the normal functioning of the central nervous system, heart and kidneys. Without appropriate and timely treatment, this could lead to death,” she added.

READ MORE

Mother and Baby Homes: What today's interim Commission of Investigation report told us

More on this topic

Dog badly burned in house blaze adopted by firefighter

Puppy rescued after being snatched by owl and dropped on golf course

In pictures: Dogs wear crowns, tiaras and dresses for Furbabies dog pageant

In Pictures: Four-legged friends descend on UK town for Crufts dog show

More in this Section

Inquest hears asylum seeker forced to take bus from Cork to Dublin for treatment in last weeks of life

Two men arrested in connection with Leitrim grow house

Fishermen and coastal communities vital in war against drug smuggling, say gardaí

Mother and Baby Homes: What today's interim Commission of Investigation report told us


Lifestyle

A question of taste: Katie Kim

Reflections via Alzheimer’s: Ian Maleney writes essays on rural life and his grandfather’s battle with illness

Putting a twist in the tale: Author Jeffery Deaver on life as a renowned thriller writer

Learning Points: What to do when it turns out your child is the bully

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »