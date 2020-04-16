Dogs Trust offers temporary foster care for frontline workers’ pets

An animal welfare charity is offering temporary foster care for the dogs of frontline workers throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Dogs Trust Ireland launched the initiative to help healthcare staff concerned about their capacity to look after their pets as their workloads increase due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The charity is offering essential workers a free Dogs Trust frontline foster care card which will allow them to sign up to a special temporary fostering programme which they can use at any time during the pandemic.

Throughout the #CoronavirusPandemic, incredible #FrontLineHeroes are tirelessly working to give essential services & care for those who need it most. To help, we've launched our Dogs Trust Frontline Foster Care service, a free temporary fostering programme to care for their dogs. — Dogs Trust Ireland (@DogsTrust_IE) April 16, 2020

Nurse Annie Mathews described it as a “fantastic initiative”.

“It’s a relief to know this service is available and that my dog would be well looked after for a few weeks if I need it,” she said.

The charity has adapted its current canine care card in order to help people on the front line in the Covid-19 fight.

Becky Bristow, executive director at Dogs Trust Ireland, said: “It’s so important at a time like this that we all pull together.

“Many people are at home right now and want to be able to support frontline workers in some way.

“The amount of offers we have received to foster dogs has been truly uplifting for us in these worrying times and we are delighted to now expand our team’s services to assist essential workers.

“We want to help lighten the load of Ireland’s frontline workers who are facing one of the biggest challenges of our lifetime.

“They are doing everything they can to keep us safe, healthy and food and supplies on shelves, so it’s the least we can do to take some pressure off them by offering to care for their dogs.”

Karla Dunne, head of operations at Dogs Trust Ireland, said: “Although dogs are a fantastic emotional support to their owners, the majority of our frontline workers are working extra days and longer shifts now so may be worried about their dogs on top of everything else, and that’s where our team can help.

“As with all dogs in our foster programme, we take great time and care to ensure they are matched with the perfect temporary home for them and their needs, and we are delighted that we can now extend this to frontline staff so they can rest assured that their dog will be loved and cared for while they are caring for others or keeping essential services operational.”

– More information can be found at DogsTrust.ie/Frontline.