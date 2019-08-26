Dogs really are a person's best friend when it comes to social life, study finds

Dogs are a person's best friend - and new research from Trinity College Dublin (TCD) shines a light on the full range of health and social benefits that owning a dog can bring.

Researchers from the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA) at TCD have examined the benefits of dog ownership in middle-aged and older people.

The new report, launched today, shows that dog owners who walk their dog at least three times per week also report higher levels of active and social leisure activities and close social relationships than those who walk their dogs less frequently.

Among the key findings of the report are:

Almost half (45%) of adults aged 50 years and over in Ireland own a pet with dogs being most common (38%) followed by cats (21%).

Three out of four adults (78%) walk their dog at least three times per week while two-fifths (38%) walk their dog every day.

Dog owners are more likely to report high levels of physical activity, to achieve the recommended 150 minutes walking per week, and to have higher grip strength (a marker of muscle strength and frailty), compared to non-pet owners and those who own other pets.

Dr Orna Donogue, lead author of the report, said that the findings show the full extent of the benefits of being a dog owner: "The importance of physical activity and continued social engagement and social participation as we age is well established – both are associated with improved health and wellbeing and lower mortality."

"Dog owners report higher levels of physical activity compared to non-dog owners. However, regular dog walking appears to be an important mechanism through which dog owners attain higher levels of active social participation and more close social relationships."