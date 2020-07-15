News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dog reported stolen in Leinster recovered by Gardaí in Cork

Gardaí believe the Dog, who has no microchip, was recently stolen from the Leinster area.
By Steven Heaney
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 04:36 PM

A dog is being cared for by Gardaí in Cork after it was seized yesterday.

Gardaí believe that the dog was recently stolen from the Leinster area.

The dog, a female cocker spaniel, was recovered during an operation in Mallow in which two dogs were seized. She does not have a microchip.

The other dog was microchipped and has since been returned to its owner.

An appeal is being made for the owner of the red cocker spaniel to come forward.

"Following a report from Dublin that dogs had been stolen, an operation was put in place in Mallow yesterday,” A Garda spokesperson said.

"It looks like she was stolen, possibly from the Leinster Area and was found in Mallow, Co Cork.

"No arrests have been made but Gardaì are following a definite line of enquiry.

"She is currently been cared for in a local garda's home and the owner should contact Mallow Garda Station on (022) 31450.

"Please share and hopefully we can get this girl back to her home.”

READ MORE

Doting grandfather whose image went viral finally gets to hold his baby grandson - 15 weeks later

More on this topic

Scientists develop formula to compare ages of dogs and humans ‘more accurately’Scientists develop formula to compare ages of dogs and humans ‘more accurately’

'Sausage-dog hotel' in the UK receives ‘overwhelming’ fundraising help after Covid-19 losses'Sausage-dog hotel' in the UK receives ‘overwhelming’ fundraising help after Covid-19 losses

A rescue dog is a companion for life, not just for lockdownA rescue dog is a companion for life, not just for lockdown

Warning issued to dog owners as weather set to heat upWarning issued to dog owners as weather set to heat up

TOPIC: Dogs

More in this Section

Prevention is key to tackling obesity says Niall MoynaPrevention is key to tackling obesity says Niall Moyna

Teen arrested following attempted robbery at Limerick pharmacyTeen arrested following attempted robbery at Limerick pharmacy

More questions to be asked of Cowen, says TánaisteMore questions to be asked of Cowen, says Tánaiste

Mary Lou McDonald suggests telling tourists 'don't come this season'Mary Lou McDonald suggests telling tourists 'don't come this season'


Lifestyle

Arsenal v Liverpool is the big game in the Premier League, while Cate Blanchett continues in her role as Mrs AmericaWednesday's TV highlights: Mrs America and live soccer action

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »