Dog reported stolen in Leinster recovered by Gardaí in Cork

A dog is being cared for by Gardaí in Cork after it was seized yesterday.

Gardaí believe that the dog was recently stolen from the Leinster area.

The dog, a female cocker spaniel, was recovered during an operation in Mallow in which two dogs were seized. She does not have a microchip.

The other dog was microchipped and has since been returned to its owner.

An appeal is being made for the owner of the red cocker spaniel to come forward.

"Following a report from Dublin that dogs had been stolen, an operation was put in place in Mallow yesterday,” A Garda spokesperson said.

"It looks like she was stolen, possibly from the Leinster Area and was found in Mallow, Co Cork.

"No arrests have been made but Gardaì are following a definite line of enquiry.

"She is currently been cared for in a local garda's home and the owner should contact Mallow Garda Station on (022) 31450.

"Please share and hopefully we can get this girl back to her home.”