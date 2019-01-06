Dog discovered with horrific injuries in intensive care with west Cork vet

A dog is in intensive care with a west Cork vet after being discovered with horrific injuries.

The animal, now called Rebel, was found in a garden by the house owner.

The bitch was in a comatose state when found and she was taken to the West Cork Animal Welfare group in Clonakilty.

The dog had badly infected wound on the back of her neck and her ear was almost detached.

The case has been highlighted on the West Cork Animal Welfare Facebook page.

The post read: “This poor dog is getting the very best of vet care and treatment. She has been through hell, we have no idea how these injuries were caused.”

The post added: “She was rushed to the vet who kindly treated her during the Christmas period. She has had a lot of intensive treatment to fight the infection and save her ear. She continues to need professional care.”

The dog remained in intensive care with the vet over the weekend.

The group has not revealed where the dog was found.

Donations were made to the group by animal lovers who wanted to help with the costs of treating the dog.

More than €3,100 had been donated up to Friday.

There were a number of cruelty against animals cases in 2018, including two which were before the courts in October.

A woman was fined €100 after an ISPCA inspector visited a property after a call from a member of the public, and seized an underweight five-month-old pup which had been tied to an oil tank without shelter.

In the other case, a man was fined €200 and ordered to pay €200 to the ISPCA for investigation costs, after a dog was found in an emaciated state, tied to a pole.

Donations can be made on the Facebook page; through Paypal at info@westcorkanimals.com or a €2 donation by text by texting WCA to 50300.

Bank payments can also be made to the West Cork Animal Welfare Group Ltd account at permanent tsb in Clonakilty shopping centre.

The BIC is IPBSIE2D and the IBAN is IE48 IPBS 9907 1271 6494 40.

Evening Echo