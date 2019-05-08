NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Documents relating to concerns on National Broadband Plan expected to be published today

Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 07:39 AM

Documents relating to concerns raised by officials in the Department of Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform on the National Broadband Plan are expected to be published today.

Yesterday the Taoiseach said the Government considered every alternative before approving the current version.

The plan will see €3 billion of state subvention for a private company to roll out broadband to 540,000 homes in rural areas.

Shovels are expected to be in the ground at the end of this year with most homes connected within seven years.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he accepts criticism that it is not being done sooner.

"On the seven years, obviously we'd much prefer if it could be done much quicker but we must be realistic about how long a big programme like this will take.

"We'll be up to 90% high-speed broadband coverage within four years. Then another three years to get to 98% to 100%, so 10,000 in the first year plus the hotspots."

READ MORE

Campaign for more affordable and social housing launched

More on this topic

2026 before rural areas linked up in €3bn plan to end ‘digital apartheid’

Ministers back €3bn plan in ‘digital fairness’ for all of Ireland

Most isolated areas may have to pay extra for broadband plan

Clearly we have learned nothing in this country about wasting money

KEYWORDS

Broadband PlanBroadband

More in this Section

FF’s Byrne complains over ‘Billy One Seat’ Kelleher

2026 before rural areas linked up in €3bn plan to end ‘digital apartheid’

Rehab presses HSE for funding, commits to week of 'intense discussions'

Most isolated areas may have to pay extra for broadband plan


Lifestyle

Design Life: Bernie O’Sullivan on building a sustainable craft shop

GameTech: Mortal Kombat 11 is as relevant as the original

Festival review: Towers and Tales at Lismore Castle

New book by Bret Easton Ellis challenges the Trump-baiters and public shamers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »