Documents relating to concerns on National Broadband Plan expected to be published today

Documents relating to concerns raised by officials in the Department of Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform on the National Broadband Plan are expected to be published today.

Yesterday the Taoiseach said the Government considered every alternative before approving the current version.

The plan will see €3 billion of state subvention for a private company to roll out broadband to 540,000 homes in rural areas.

Shovels are expected to be in the ground at the end of this year with most homes connected within seven years.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he accepts criticism that it is not being done sooner.

"On the seven years, obviously we'd much prefer if it could be done much quicker but we must be realistic about how long a big programme like this will take.

"We'll be up to 90% high-speed broadband coverage within four years. Then another three years to get to 98% to 100%, so 10,000 in the first year plus the hotspots."