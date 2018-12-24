NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Documentary that looks at Ireland's 'Climate Chaos' airs tonight

Monday, December 24, 2018 - 01:17 PM

Virgin Media will tonight air a special one-hour documentary on Ireland's 'Climate Chaos'

"With the world's climate taking a turn for the worse in 2018; this one hour Virgin Media News special takes a look back at the major Irish and international weather events that made national and global headlines throughout the year," states a press release ahead of the documentary which airs tonight at 10pm.

Minister for Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton speaking about climate action policy said: "An effective climate action plan can't be just written in Merrion Street or Adelaide Road. This is about every single community, every home, every individual changing the way they behave."

"I think we have to recognise that each one of us has to think about the climate choices we make. Although we are a small country and our overall contribution make not be huge; it's absolutely vital that we show leadership in this area."

READ MORE: Retailers hoping last day of shopping will make up for quiet Christmas season

Irish actor Pierce Brosnan spoke of the devastation caused which came as a result of the Californian wildfires:

"I have witnessed many fires in my community and personally experienced the devastation of those fires up close and personal but none as catastrophic as the events that have taken place in our community these past five days and nights."

'Ireland’s Weather 2018: Climate Chaos' airs tonight on Virgin Media One at 10pm


KEYWORDS

Climate ChangeClimate ActionPierce BrosnanWeather

Related Articles

Big business, ironically, is the key driver in saving our planet

Readers' Blog: Potential for cycling to cut carbon emissions

UCC named one of the world’s 'most sustainable' universities

Climate change conference: Over to you...

More in this Section

Direct Provision gift appeal ‘brings out best in people’

Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Cork woman

Fernando reveals new-found fame following Ballybrack death hoax

Man, 31, killed after car hits tree in Co Laois


Lifestyle

Perhaps we’re bird-brained for giving this heron such care

The islands of Ireland: On a wing and a prayer at Turbot Island

Feathered friends opt for same-sex nests

The holly tree needs protection

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 22, 2018

    • 5
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »