Documentary that looks at Ireland's 'Climate Chaos' airs tonight

Virgin Media will tonight air a special one-hour documentary on Ireland's 'Climate Chaos'

"With the world's climate taking a turn for the worse in 2018; this one hour Virgin Media News special takes a look back at the major Irish and international weather events that made national and global headlines throughout the year," states a press release ahead of the documentary which airs tonight at 10pm.

Minister for Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton speaking about climate action policy said: "An effective climate action plan can't be just written in Merrion Street or Adelaide Road. This is about every single community, every home, every individual changing the way they behave."

"I think we have to recognise that each one of us has to think about the climate choices we make. Although we are a small country and our overall contribution make not be huge; it's absolutely vital that we show leadership in this area."

Irish actor Pierce Brosnan spoke of the devastation caused which came as a result of the Californian wildfires:

"I have witnessed many fires in my community and personally experienced the devastation of those fires up close and personal but none as catastrophic as the events that have taken place in our community these past five days and nights."

'Ireland’s Weather 2018: Climate Chaos' airs tonight on Virgin Media One at 10pm