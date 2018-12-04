NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

“Doctors will have to step up to the plate” over abortion services, says Dr Peter Boylan

Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - 02:11 PM
By Vivienne Clarke

There cannot be an ultrasound scanner “at every cross roads” but where they are needed they will be available on a geographic basis, according to Dr Peter Boylan.

Dr Boylan was appointed by the Minister for Health Simon Harris to assist the HSE in its implementation of arrangements for the termination of pregnancy and related services.

Dr Peter Boylan

When asked on RTE’s News at One if the services would be ready on time for the January 1st deadline, Dr Boylan said yes, that if legislation goes through and is signed by the President, it will be ready.

Additional ultrasound equipment will benefit women in general, he said as additional slots will be available. Not everyone seeking a termination will require an ultrasound scan, he added. The scanners will be available on a geographic basis so that women will not have to travel long distances.

“Where they are needed or warranted they will be available, but there won’t be scanners at every cross roads, but they will be available within a reasonable geographic distance.”

READ MORE: Exemplary damages sought by boy with autism over alleged delay by HSE to assess his needs

Dr Boylan said that a lot of education is “going on” for doctors who are interested in participating in providing services, but that a lot of the information now being spread is from doctors who are not interested in engaging.

“A lot of information is coming from those who don’t want the service to happen. These are the same doctors who opposed abortion during the referendum.”

He explained that abortion clinics would not work in Ireland as they would not be busy and there was also the danger of protestors.

“The focus should be on women in distress not the problems of doctors,” he said.

Dr Boylan acknowledged that GPs were in difficult circumstances and needed help, but that there was a need to start concentrating on women who need help.

“Doctors will have to step up to the plate.”

He said it was important to have a deadline for the provision of abortion services, otherwise it could be pushed out and out.

“People shouldn’t be surprised about what is required. It’s good to have a deadline.”


KEYWORDS

AbortionDr Peter Boylan

Related Articles

Inquest hears gardai investigated premature baby's death after abortion pills handed to paramedics

Midwives and nurses who object to participating in abortions hit out at Minister's refusal to meet

Doctors' abortion guidelines will not be finished by January deadline

Abortion pill approved for the first time

More in this Section

Beefed-up powers for crime watchdog

‘Overwhelming’ new home offers for loyal dogs

Model Two hospitals ‘can do more’ for patients, says Harris

GPs: Huge amount to be done by abortion deadline


Lifestyle

Ask a counsellor: ‘I love my husband – so why am I so attracted to a man at work?’

It’s intriguing and exotic, but can tribal tourism be ethical?

This might be the secret message behind Michelle Obama’s love of wearing white

Theatre review: I Am Tonie Walsh at Project, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »