Doctors using online forms and apps to consult with patients

A Dublin-based GP has developed an online screen form to treat patients, which is already being used by almost 200 GPs.
Dr Knut Moe told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that its purpose is to speed up Covid-19 testing by reducing time spent on the phone with patients and increasing the number of tests that GPs can refer people for each day.
The doctor, who is self-isolating at present, said he came up with the idea last weekend when his practice was answering hundreds of calls and he decided to see if there was a novel way to devise a solution to reduce waiting times.
After that, he shared the concept with fellow GPs and now almost 200 are using the form.
If a patient has respiratory symptoms the practice sends them a link to the form that they fill in with very simple information about their illness, he explained.
The form is then sent back to the practice and allows them to triage the patient depending on the severity of their symptoms. The process has cut down on phone waiting times.
In Ashbourne, Co Meath a local GP is using a virtual app to hold face-to-face consultations with patients.
Dr Maitiú Ó Faoláin said the app allows GPs to directly connect with patients at home and see the patient while talking to them.
The method works by the doctor sending a link to the patient's phone and when they open the message it turns their smartphone into a video app without the need to download an app.
The visual link gives so much more information to the doctor than a phone call would, he explained.