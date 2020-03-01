News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Doctors tracing movements of Ireland's first coronavirus patient

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 01, 2020 - 08:25 AM

Doctors are tracing the movements of the country's first coronavirus patient to see who he may have come into contact with.

Minister for Health, Simon Harris and from left, Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, HSE, Dr. Sarah Doyle, HSE Consultant in Public Health and Paul Reid, Director General of the HSE speaks to staff at the Coronavirus/COVID-19 advice stand at the arrivals baggage claim hall in Dublin Airport. Picture: Colin Keegan / Collins
Minister for Health, Simon Harris and from left, Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, HSE, Dr. Sarah Doyle, HSE Consultant in Public Health and Paul Reid, Director General of the HSE speaks to staff at the Coronavirus/COVID-19 advice stand at the arrivals baggage claim hall in Dublin Airport. Picture: Colin Keegan / Collins

The patient developed symptoms after travelling back from northern Italy, the centre of Europe's largest outbreak.

The case was notified to authorities yesterday evening, and made public by the Department of Health at a press conference last night.

"This is not unexpected. We have been preparing for this eventuality for many weeks now," said Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health.

"Public health protocols have been in place since January and are operating effectively.

"The health service is well used to managing infectious diseases and has robust response measures in place."

The first case on the island was a Belfast woman who contracted the illness after travelling from Italy to Dublin.

    Symptoms may include:

  • a cough

  • shortness of breath

  • breathing difficulties

  • fever (high temperature)

    • Covid-19 (Coronavirus) can also cause more severe illness, including:

  • pneumonia

  • shortness of breath

  • breathing difficulties

  • fever (high temperature)

    • Things you can do to protect yourself from getting Covid-19 (Coronavirus) include:

  • wash your hand properly and regularly

  • cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough and sneeze

    • Wash your hands properly and regularly with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub:

  • after coughing and sneezing

  • after toilet use

  • before eating

  • before and after preparing food

READ MORE

Man diagnosed with coronavirus in east of country

More on this topic

Man diagnosed with coronavirus in east of countryMan diagnosed with coronavirus in east of country

Coronavirus: France bans gatherings of 5,000-plus and discourages kissingCoronavirus: France bans gatherings of 5,000-plus and discourages kissing

Trump says first US coronavirus death was ‘medically high-risk’ woman in 50sTrump says first US coronavirus death was ‘medically high-risk’ woman in 50s

Trump to discuss coronavirus threat at White HouseTrump to discuss coronavirus threat at White House


TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Sinn Féin leader warns Greens not to facilitate 'super grand coalition'Sinn Féin leader warns Greens not to facilitate 'super grand coalition'

Man dies following collision between pedestrian and articulated lorry Man dies following collision between pedestrian and articulated lorry

Sinn Féin: Government formation talks 'need to intensify'Sinn Féin: Government formation talks 'need to intensify'

Orange and yellow warnings in place across the country in wake of Storm JorgeOrange and yellow warnings in place across the country in wake of Storm Jorge


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy picks some appropriate pieces for the day that's in it.Your leap-year interiors wish list

The February auction at Woodward’s in Cork got underway today at 11am. There is a selection of antique furniture, garden furniture, art, and collectibles on offer. The sale is online at easyliveauction.com.Under the hammer: Your guide to auctions and art events

We need to treat the underlying problems causing us to reach for a pill, experts tell Rowena WalshBitter pill: Benzodiazepine medication by Irish over-65s in Ireland highest in OECD

Des O’Sullivan previews Sheppard’s three-day sale.Something new in the old

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »