Doctors tracing momements of Ireland's first coronavirus patient

Doctors are tracing the movements of the country's first coronavirus patient to see who he may have come into contact with.

Minister for Health, Simon Harris and from left, Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, HSE, Dr. Sarah Doyle, HSE Consultant in Public Health and Paul Reid, Director General of the HSE speaks to staff at the Coronavirus/COVID-19 advice stand at the arrivals baggage claim hall in Dublin Airport. Picture: Colin Keegan / Collins

The patient developed symptoms after travelling back from northern Italy, the centre of Europe's largest outbreak.

The case was notified to authorities yesterday evening, and made public by the Department of Health at a press conference last night.

"This is not unexpected. We have been preparing for this eventuality for many weeks now," said Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health.

"Public health protocols have been in place since January and are operating effectively.

"The health service is well used to managing infectious diseases and has robust response measures in place."

The first case on the island was a Belfast woman who contracted the illness after travelling from Italy to Dublin.

Symptoms may include: a cough

shortness of breath

breathing difficulties

fever (high temperature)

Covid-19 (Coronavirus) can also cause more severe illness, including: pneumonia

Things you can do to protect yourself from getting Covid-19 (Coronavirus) include: wash your hand properly and regularly

cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough and sneeze

Wash your hands properly and regularly with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub: after coughing and sneezing

after toilet use

before eating

before and after preparing food