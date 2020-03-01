Doctors tracing momements of Ireland's first coronavirus patient

Doctors are tracing the movements of the country's first coronavirus patient to see who he may have come into contact with.
The patient developed symptoms after travelling back from northern Italy, the centre of Europe's largest outbreak.
The case was notified to authorities yesterday evening, and made public by the Department of Health at a press conference last night.
"This is not unexpected. We have been preparing for this eventuality for many weeks now," said Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health.
"Public health protocols have been in place since January and are operating effectively.
"The health service is well used to managing infectious diseases and has robust response measures in place."
The first case on the island was a Belfast woman who contracted the illness after travelling from Italy to Dublin.
Covid-19 (Coronavirus) can also cause more severe illness, including:
Things you can do to protect yourself from getting Covid-19 (Coronavirus) include:
Wash your hands properly and regularly with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub: