Three doctors over the age of 90, and 45 doctors over the age of 81 are legally entitled to practise medicine in the Republic of Ireland, despite their advanced years.

Another 554 doctors aged between 70-80 are also entitled to do so as they remain on the Medical Council register.

Doctors over 70 can maintain their registration and practise medicine once they comply with their continuous professional development requirements.

Five doctors had their registration cancelled in 2018, while 19 were referred to the Council’s health committee for substance misuse.

Nine Section 60 applications were made to the High Court by the Medical Council — these are are made to immediately suspend a doctor’s registration, if it is deemed necessary to protect the public.