Doctors' abortion guidelines will not be finished by January deadline

Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - 07:28 AM

New guidelines for doctors on abortion will not be ready in time for the planned roll-out in January.

The Medical Council says it is better to get the guidelines right rather than rush them ahead of the Government's deadline.

An extraordinary general meeting of the ICGP at the weekend was told by Medical Council president Rita Doyle that revised guidance for doctors in relation to abortion provision and conscientious objection would not be ready for January 1, according to a source.

It means existing rules on conscientious objection, which have been criticised by some doctors, will continue to apply.

Dr Peter Boylan, who is in charge of overseeing the roll-out, says it is inevitable there will be problems and that nobody should expect perfection from the start.

Dr Peter Boylan

- Digital Desk


