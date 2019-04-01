NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Doctor: Reduced-price Easter eggs fuelling childhood obesity

Monday, April 01, 2019 - 09:11 AM

A leading expert says cutting the cost of Easter eggs too early is fuelling childhood obesity.

Shelves across the country are currently stacked with chocolate eggs being sold at reduced prices.

Figures from SafeFood show that one in four Irish children are overweight or obese.

Dr Grace O'Malley from the Royal College of Surgeons explains the risks associated with Easter eggs when they are not eaten in moderation.

"Unfortunately we know that the consumption of these products is related to the risk of obesity, cardiovascular disease, cancers and diabetes," she said.

"When you live in a country where we all pay for our health system it does actually affect us all.

"Although we might be getting bargains, the taxpayer really in the long-run is losing out."

