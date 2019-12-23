News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Do we dismiss them from our door' - President calls for people to show best of 'Irishness' in 2020

President Michael D Higgins with his dogs Brod and Sioda as he delivers his Christmas and New Years Day message in Aras An Uachtarain . Picture: Maxwell's
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 10:06 AM

The President is urging people to draw on the best of their 'Irishness' to meet the challenges ahead in 2020.

In his Christmas Message, Michael D Higgins draws parallels between the story of Christmas, our own history of emigration, and those who now turn to us for shelter.

"Do we dismiss them from our door? Telling them there is no room at our inn.

"Or do we greet them in a spirit of hospitality, bearing in mind the history of emigration which is such a defining characteristic of the Irish people."

He also looks to the future of the planet and says we all have a role to play.

"As we begin a new year, let us determine to reduce our carbon footprint and become more aware of how our actions can damage our planet's fragile biodiversity," he said.

This is an issue of justice for the future generations who will inhabit our planet.

