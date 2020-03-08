'Do the right thing' - Vicky Phelan joins in call for St Patrick's Day cancellation

Vicky Phelan has added her voice to those calling on the Government to re-think their move not to cancel St Patrick’s Day celebrations as the number of coronavirus cases here continues to rise.

The cancer awareness advocate, and previous marshall of a St Patrick’s Day parade, believes “human lives are at risk” by not cancelling the national celebrations on March 17.

Ms Phelan, who is living with terminal cancer and who is known for lifting the lid on the cervical cancer scandal, has already cancelled many of her public appearances due to the coronavirus outbreak here.

The Kilkenny native who now lives in Limerick said: “I am supporting our doctors and epidemiologists, like Professors John Crown and Sam McConkey and others who have called on the government to to postpone the St Patrick’s Day parade now. Not in a week's time, or two days beforehand. Do the right thing now.

“Yes, the economy will suffer but we postponed the parades in 2001 following the Foot and Mouth disease when (then) Minister for Agriculture Joe Walsh showed true leadership and postponed the parades until May of that year.

“The economy recovered and, most importantly, the measures taken limited the spread of the disease. We must also remember that Foot and Mouth was a disease which only affected livestock and famers' livelihoods. Human lives are at risk with Covid-19, yet our Government wait.”

Ms Phelan pointed out that several restaurants have decided to close on St Patrick’s Day due to their concerns over the spread of the virus.

She said: “Many smaller parades around the country have already shown moral leadership and have cancelled. Some restaurants, like Treyvaud's in Dublin have made the decision to close. (The owner) cares more about the welfare of his staff and his customers. Others should follow his lead.

Does Leo Varadkar and his government want to go down in history as the government who were responsible for not making the right decisions regarding the coronavirus challenge for the benefit of those they serve - particularly the most vulnerable members of our society?

“Do the right thing. Postpone the parades. It is not enough to ask people who are vulnerable not to attend parades. Our government needs to make some tough decisions that will not sit well with many vested interests. Great leaders have the courage to make unpalatable decisions.”

Meanwhile, Limerick woman, Tracy Corbett Lynch, who is campaigning for her brother Jason's killers, his wife Molly Martens and her father Tom, to remain in jail in the US is encouraging the public to back a petition to also cancel the parades nationwide.

Mrs Corbett Lynch said on her official Facebook page: “Those responsible should be prudent and cancel any large gathering to minimise risk of spread. No way am I exposing my kids who are asthmatic to Covid-19.”

Her brother’s children Sarah, 13, and Jack, 15, now live with her and her husband in Limerick.

The petition, titled Cancel St Patrick’s celebrations on the social awareness platform, myuplift.ie and started by Sylwia Majcher said: “Based on the events in Italy where hundreds if not thousands got exposed to the new Corona Virus during a mass event ( International Fashion Show) in Milan, authorities were forced to quarantine the whole city.A dozen towns in Italy are in lockdown as authorities race to contain the biggest outbreak of coronavirus in Europe.

“The annual festival Venice Carnival famous for its elaborate masks, has been canceled as Italy races to contain COVID-19.

"In order to prevent a similar scenario in Ireland I would like to ask everybody to sign a petition to the Irish government as well as the HSE to cancel a mass event coming up soon St Partick's Day. I would like to protect myself and others from coronavirus and I would like to avoid similar situation as it is in Italy.”

So here's a thought, how about we reschedule St Patrick's Day to April 24th, an actual day of national significance? #COVIDー19— Lynn Boylan 🍷📖 (@LNBDublin) March 6, 2020

Hundreds of people, so far, have signed the petition. Former Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan has also called for the parades to be postponed on Twitter. She tweeted: “ So here's a thought, how about we reschedule St Patrick's Day to April 24th, an actual day of national significance? (Easter Rising).”