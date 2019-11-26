DNA sample from Sprite bottle could be key in Ciara Glennon murder trial

A DNA sample obtained by an undercover detective from a discarded Sprite bottle could be the key item in the alleged murder of Ciara Glennon.

Bradley Robert Edwards, 50, is on trial in a Western Australian Supreme Court for the alleged murder of Ms Glennon, whose family are originally from Westport, Co Mayo.

Edwards is accused of abducting and killing three women: 18-year-old Sarah Spiers, 23-year-old Jane Rimmer and 27-year-old Ciara Glennon in Perth in 1996 and 1997.

A DNA sample obtained by undercover detectives from a discard soft drink bottle linked the accused Claremont serial killer with the alleged crimes, according to ABC.net.

State prosecutor Carmel Barbagallo outlined how police arrested Edwards in 2016 after a review of the case yielded new leads.

The review was established in 2013 to establish if any crimes in the lead up to the killings could be linked to them.

A kimono taken from a crime scene in Huntingdale, Southern Perth in 1988 was among the items re-tested.

It yielded DNA samples which, Ms Barbagallo said, were found to be a match from samples taken from underneath Ms Glennon's fingernails.

She said they were 80-100 million times more likely to have come from Edwards than any other man.

READ MORE TD's son gets chance to avoid conviction after admitting to spitting at Garda while resisting arrest

DNA samples also matched swabs taken from the teenage victim of a 1995 rape case at Karrakatta cemetery.

Police were able to match fingerprints taken from the scene of the 1988 crime with another incident in which Edwards attacked a social worker in 1990.

He pleaded guilty to this incident at the time and was sentenced to two years' probation.

Police put Edwards under surveillance in 2016, monitoring his home.

When he went to the cinema on December 19, 2016, detectives retrieved a discarded Sprite bottle that Edwards had thrown in a bin and used this to obtain his DNA.

This sample matched those taken from Ms Glennon's fingernails, from the Karrakatta rape victim and from the kimono, Ms Barbagallo said.

At a pre-trial hearing last month, Mr Edwards pleaded guilty to the Huntingdale and Karrakatta Cemetery offences.

Edwards denies the murder of Ms Glennon, Ms Spiers and Ms Rimmer.

Defence lawyer Paul Yovich questioned the DNA evidence.

“The defence is simple - it wasn’t him,” Mr Yovich told the court.

“We are not pointing the finger at any specific person. All we are saying is the nice, neat picture the state wants to present ... is not the full picture."

Mr Yovich said DNA evidence and fibre samples found on Ms Glennon’s body could have been contaminated because the storing facilities were less sophisticated back in 1990.